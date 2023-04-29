Grade Falcons second-round pick Matthew Bergeron

The Atlanta Falcons traded a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to move up six spots and draft Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Shortly after reports surfaced that the team attempted to move up into the late-first round, the Falcons swung a deal with the Colts to address their biggest remaining need in Round 2.

Grade Atlanta’s latest draft selection in our fan poll below!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire