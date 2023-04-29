Grade the Falcons’ 4th-round selection of CB Clark Phillips III

The Atlanta Falcons opened the 2023 NFL draft by taking back-to-back offensive players, but they have evened things out with two straight defensive picks in rounds three and four. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was the team’s choice at pick No. 113.

Grade Atlanta's latest draft pick in our Falcons fan poll below!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire