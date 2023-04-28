Grade the Falcons’ 1st-round selection of RB Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson with their first-round pick. With other players, including Georgia standouts Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith still on the board, the Falcons chose to upgrade what was already one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.

Do you like the pick, or was it too early to draft a running back? Grade the pick in our latest Falcons fan poll below!

