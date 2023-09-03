What grade does UNC football get against South Carolina?

UNC football’s defense will be happy with its report card from the Tar Heels’ win against South Carolina on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The Tar Heels (1-0) had lost four of the last five against the Gamecocks before putting together an all-around effort to start the 2023 season with a victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Here are our grades from the Tar Heels’ victory against South Carolina.

Offense: B

Drake Maye had two interceptions in the second half, but the Tar Heels were balanced and got solid production from sixth-year running back British Brooks.

Defense: A

The Tar Heels’ defense rebounded from a rough 2022 with a stellar effort in its first game of the new season.

Special teams: C

Ryan Coe made his only field-goal attempt, but the Tar Heels’ kickoff team gave up an onside kick to start the second half.

Coaching: B

UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said he wanted the Tar Heels to be faster and more violent this season. The Tar Heels seemed to get the message in Week 1.

Overall: B

Following recent struggles against South Carolina, UNC flipped the script in the series with an impressive performance in Charlotte.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grading UNC football after win against South Carolina