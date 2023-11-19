What grade does Joey McGuire earn after comeback win? | Texas Tech football report card

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a scoring change with Texas Tech defensive tackle Dooda Banks being credited with a blocked conversion kick in the fourth quarter.

Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes and Tahj Brooks rushed for 182 yards and a TD as the Texas Tech football team outlasted Central Florida 24-23 Saturday in the Red Raiders' last home game of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech (6-5, 5-3 in the Big 12) became bowl eligible for the third year in a row. The Red Raiders avoiding having to beat No. 7 Texas next week this coming week to achieve that. UCF (5-6, 2-6) can become bowl eligible with a home victory against Houston in its regular-season finale.

Gino Garcia kicked a 51-yard field goal into a south wind with 6:13 left in the game, giving the Red Raiders a 24-17 lead.

On the subsequent series, the Red Raiders left wide receiver Javon Baker uncovered after a cornerback blitz, giving John Rhys Plumlee an easy throw for a 71-yard touchdown. However, 6-foot-5 defensive tackle Dooda Banks deflected Colton Boomer's extra-point kick, and it missed wide left.

Plumlee and R.J. Harvey rushed for 84 and 78 yards, respectively, on the first trip to Lubbock for UCF and Knights coach Gus Malzahn.

Offense: C

Red Raiders made the task difficult by getting no points from three trips inside the UCF 40-yard line. Tahj Brooks went over 100 yards rushing for the eighth time in nine games, and Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes.

Defense: B

The Red Raiders gave up two touchdowns in the first quarter and nearly 500 yards for the game. But they stiffened, snapping R.J. Harvey's streak of 100-yard games at five, and Julien (C.J.) Baskerville set up a go-ahead TD with an interception.

Special Teams: B

Drae McCray set up a touchdown catch for himself with a long kickoff return, Gino Garcia made a long, clutch field goal late and Austin McNamara boomed two punts inside the 20. Giving up a fake field goal was a major breakdown.

Coaching: B

Joey McGuire and staff had to rally a team that fell behind 14-0 on senior day. Defensive staff had the answers after UCF offense wobbled the Red Raiders early.

Overall: A

Hard to fathom that after giving up two first-quarter touchdowns the Red Raiders would come close to holding explosive UCF to a season-low point total, but they nearly did. The important thing is the Red Raiders got bowl-eligible before having to go to Austin.

Texas Tech's wide receiver Xavier White (14) prepares to catch the ball against UCF in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Analyzing comeback victory over UCF | Texas Tech football report card