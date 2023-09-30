What grade did Red Raiders' offense get after a season-high output in win over Houston?

Tahj Brooks topped 100 yards rushing for the third game in a row and Texas Tech football special teams delivered two touchdowns Saturday as the Red Raiders beat new Big 12 member Houston 49-28 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Brooks and Cam'Ron Valdez each rushed for 106 yards for the Red Raiders, and Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, playing a full game after he was limited in practice all week by a shoulder injury. The Red Raiders withstood four touchdown passes by Houston's Donovan Smith, the former Tech quarterback appearing back in Lubbock for the first time.

The outcome made both teams 2-3 for the season. The Red Raiders are 1-1, while the Cougars are 0-2 in the Big 12.

Here is the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: B

The offense accounted for 35 of the team's season-high 49 points. That's an encouraging bounce-back after a season-low output in a loss at West Virginia.

Defense: C

An injury-depleted defense pitched a shutout in the second half. That was after old teammate Donovan Smith lit them up for four touchdown passes in the first half.

Special Teams: A

Huge day led by a kickoff return touchdown by Drae McCray and a blocked punt and a touchdown from Loic Fouonji. Coverage units also were strong with Chapman Lewis and Terrell Tilmon each tackling return men deep in Cougars' territory.

Coaching: A

Good job managing an uncertain quarterback situation. Even with Behren Morton playing through a tender shoulder, the offense was productive with contributions from multiple players.

Overall: B

Texas Tech was favored by more than a touchdown and couldn't afford a third upset loss. The Red Raiders took care of business with no drama late.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How did Raiders' offense grade after season-high output in win vs. UH?