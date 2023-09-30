What grade did we give to Georgia football offense and defense after win over Auburn?

Georgia football began Saturday as one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC.

The Bulldogs kept their record unblemished with a 27-20 victory at Auburn.

Here's how we graded the No. 1 Bulldogs

More: Ranking every one of Kirby Smart's 100 games as Georgia football coach

More: Georgia football vs. Auburn: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Tigers

Offense: B-

Explosive plays continue to be sporadic but Georgia got it when it needed it in second half. Georgia had two turnovers in its own territory leading to two Auburn touchdowns. The Bulldogs were 8 of 13 on third down.

Defense: C-

The Bulldogs played in spurts. Holding Auburn to one touchdown in the red zone in the first half, but giving up four runs of 13 or more yards. The defense didn’t generate a turnover until Malaki Starks late pick.

Special teams: B+

Mekhi Mews returned a kickoff 41 yards in the first quarter but fumbled a fourth quarter punt that UGA recovered. Peyton Woodring nailed key 37 and 38 yard field goals. The Bulldogs gave up a 38-yard kickoff return.

Coaching: C+

The Bulldogs’ first quarter offensive struggles continue. They were shutout in the first 15 minutes for the second time this season. Georgia kept their composure and kept their winning streak rolling.

Overall: B-

Georgia found a way to win when an upset looked like a very real possibility. There are plenty of areas to fix, but the Bulldogs offense made big drives when it needed to in pulling out the win and Brock Bowers again was terrific.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What grade did we give Georgia football after beating Auburn?