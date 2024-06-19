What grade did ESPN give the Commanders for their entire offseason?

No NFL team had a busier offseason than the Washington Commanders. It began during the second week of January when owner Josh Harris fired head coach Ron Rivera. Harris hired general manager Adam Peters to oversee football relations and Dan Quinn as head coach.

Then came the release of some veteran players, followed by free agency. The Commanders were busy in free agency, signing over 20 players. Next was the 2024 NFL draft, where Washington selected nine players and signed 11 undrafted free agents.

Now, the question is, how much better are the Commanders in 2024?

We won’t know that answer until the games begin in September, but an improved roster combined with a highly respected coaching staff should yield better results in the fall.

Seth Walder of ESPN recently graded the offseason of all 32 NFL teams. What grade did he give the Commanders? Surprisingly, Walder gave Washington a C+ and explained why.

The Commanders are headed in a new direction with a new coach and, most importantly, a new quarterback in Daniels. How they fare will largely hinge on the Daniels’ performance, though we’re primarily judging how they have elected to build the team around him. The team made a slew of midlevel free agency moves to improve the roster, signing Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz, guard Nick Allegretti, linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Austin Ekeler and safety Jeremy Chinn. Luvu and Wagner are a fun combination that could turn linebacker into a strength if Wagner has more left in the tank. And Armstrong is a solid edge rusher who recorded a better-than-average 18% pass rush win rate last season. The Commanders have the second-most cap space in the league (and third-most in 2025) and should have used some of those resources on the offensive line. Of their five projected starters on the depth chart — Brandon Coleman, Allegretti, Biadasz, Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie — only Cosmi qualified and had an above-average pass block win rate at his position last season. That’s not ideal for a rookie quarterback. Kendall Fuller leaving in free agency could sting on defense, as it leaves a weakness at corner.

It’s difficult to disagree with much of what Walder said. Walder said the thing he disliked the most was the Commanders not doing more to fix the offensive line. Most Washington fans would agree with that assessment. While the Commanders signed two free agents to start and selected Brandon Coleman in the third round, it feels like Washington didn’t do enough.

So much of what happens in 2024 depends on Jayden Daniels. That may be a bit unfair, but Washington’s cast of skill talent is much better than some believe. Of course, it does not matter unless the Commanders can protect Daniels.

Based on what Washington did on defense alone, that C+ grade feels low. We shall see in September,

