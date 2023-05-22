What grade did the Commanders earn for the offseason?

One year ago, the Washington Commanders let everyone know they were looking for a veteran quarterback. After unsuccessful pursuits of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, among others, Washington traded draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz.

Wentz’s one season with the Commanders went about as you’d expect. After struggling through six weeks, Wentz was injured in a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, paving the way for backup Taylor Heinicke to re-ignite the team.

Unfortunately, Heinicke ran out of steam, and head coach Ron Rivera decided to give Wentz one more shot. That ended miserably, the Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs, and Wentz was done in Washington.

This offseason, the Commanders had a different approach at quarterback. They were going to give Sam Howell every chance to win the job. The 2022 fifth-round pick impressed coaches and teammates last season and earned the right to compete for the starting position in 2023. To push Howell, Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett.

While Washington’s issues searching for a quarterback last offseason may have played a role in its 2023 plans, the change in ownership likely played a bigger role.

The Commanders made some free agency moves, including re-signing star defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year deal worth $90 million and adding a pair of starters on the offensive line in Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates.

In the 2023 NFL draft, Washington continued to fortify its offensive line, using third- and fourth-round picks on the OL while addressing the secondary with its first two selections.

Pro Football Focus recently graded every NFL team’s offseason and gave the Commanders a “B.”

Washington seemed to determine early in the process that they were comfortable with Sam Howell as the starter at quarterback in 2023. Offensive coordinator candidates were prepared for that eventuality, and their free-agent addition of Jacoby Brissett did little to change it. Brissett, in fact, is the perfect quarterback addition if that is indeed the case — a capable backup or alternative, but nobody’s “Plan A.” Andrew Wylie and Cameron Dantzler were solid and quiet depth pieces, which brings us to the draft. Emmanuel Forbes was a surprise pick, but Forbes has elite tape and his only question mark is weight (172 pounds at his pro day). Forbes finished 2022 with an 87.2 PFF grade and should start from Day 1. Safety Jartavius Martin and center Ricky Stromberg likely each start early as well, but both were significant reaches relative to the PFF and consensus big boards.

The good news is PFF ranked Washington ahead of Dallas, who earned a “B-.” However, the Eagles and Giants each earned an “A” for their strong offseasons.

Ultimately, Washington still comes away as the biggest winner with owner Daniel Snyder heading out, being replaced by Josh Harris.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire