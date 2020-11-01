Grade the Detroit Lions' performance vs. Indianapolis Colts: Your turn to vote

It's your turn to grade the Detroit Lions after their 41-21 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Ford Field.

Tell us what you thought about the Lions' offense, defense, special teams and coaching, and see the results from fans' votes.

(If the polls don't appear, refresh your page.)

Don't see the poll, try this.

Don't see the poll, try this.

Don't see the poll, try this.

Don't see the poll, try this.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

Free Press Voter Guide

Welcome to the Detroit Free Press 2020 Voter Guide. The Free Press asked candidates in most of the contested races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties questions about a host of issues. Enter your address to see what the candidates on your ballot had to say, from U.S. Senate to your local school board. You will only see an accurate ballot if you enter your full address. Your information will not be shared with anyone.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Grade the Detroit Lions' performance vs. Indianapolis Colts