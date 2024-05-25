Gracie Goble ready to swing for SCU

May 24—With a passion for softball and a love for her teammates, a Duncan High School senior will take new strides toward her collegiate goals this fall.

Gracie Goble, 18, signed her letter of intent alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates to Southwestern Christian University (SCU) during Duncan High School's spring 2024 signing day on Monday, May 13.

Goble said she's played softball for about 12 years and she looks forward to playing softball at SCU in the fall.

With a 3.6 grade point average, Goble is involved in cheer and track at Duncan High School.

Goble said she looks forward to meeting new people at SCU and playing softball with her new teammates in a different environment.

She said she chose softball simply because she fell in love with the sport.

With plans to major in education, Goble said she looks to get her doctorate degree to become a professor after she graduates.

DHS Head Softball Coach Jimmy Miller said he's proud of Goble and all of the work she's put into the game. He said it's a great opportunity for her to play at SCU.

"The things she can bring to them is awesome," he said. "Just can't be more proud of her."

Miller said anytime there's a player who gets the chance to take the collegiate road, it's exciting.

"It's just fun to see them go ahead and progress their career and get in college at the same time," he said.

After keeping good grades, participating in sports and applying to college, Goble said it's important to keep working hard.

"You'll get there," she said. "Don't let the haters make you fall down."