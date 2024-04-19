Graceson Littleton reveals recruiting leaders, including Florida, UCF and more

Florida and UCF both made the top 10 for Wiregrass Ranch rising senior cornerback Graceson Littleton.

The four-star cornerback dropped his list on Friday afternoon.

Littleton’s top 10 also includes Alabama, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pen State and Rutgers.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder recorded 30 tackles and an interception for Wharton in 2023.

Littleton’s recruiting picked up in February after his standout performance at the Under Armour Next camp in Orlando.

He picked up a dozen offers within two weeks of the camp, including Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Graceson Littleton recruiting: Florida, UCF in top 10 for top cornerback