Graceson Littleton commits to Clemson football, Dabo Swinney after official visit

CLEMSON — Clemson football added its second defensive back in the 2025 class with the commitment of four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Wiregrass Ranch High School in Florida is rated as the No. 19 cornerback nationally and the 21-ranked player in Florida by the 247Sports Composite.

Littleton chose Clemson over Alabama, Oklahoma and Penn State and posted his commitment via his X, formerly known as a Twitter, account Wednesday afternoon.

Littleton becomes the 12th player to commit to coach Dabo Swinney's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 6 nationally — only behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC and LSU. The class has nine four-star recruits and two three-stars. He is the first recruit from Florida to commit to the Tigers.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hosted official visits this past weekend for the Tigers' top 2025 targets like Littleton. The 16-year Tigers coach is also leading a high school camp this week, where over 500 kids from 30 states are participating.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football lands four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton