Grace's Seagraves named Gatorade POY

Jun. 5—If this keeps up, Gatorade might as well become an athletic sponsor of Grace Christian School.

Just three months after naming Sarah Strong as North Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year for women's basketball for the second year in a row, the famous sports drink manufacturer went to the Crusader well again for its 2024 North Carolina Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. Camron Seagraves became the latest Grace player to win the honor, Gatorade announced Monday.

Seagraves, who graduated just two days after helping the Crusaders win their second state title in three years last month, spent just one season at Grace Christian, but made it one to remember. The 6'3" senior transferred in from Richmond County for his final high school season, and made his presence know in his Crusader debut on March 8. In a game at Charlotte Christian, Seagraves pitched seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts, getting no decision as he left with the game tied. Eight days later, he pitched a six-inning no-no at home against Father Judge (Pa.) and whiffed 12. By the end of the season, he had started 11 games and reached double-digit strikeouts in nine of them. His final season numbers saw him with an 8-2 record and 127 strikeouts in 65.1 innings of work, with an ERA of 1.71.

He was no slouch at the plate, either. Seagraves played every day for Grace, at different positions in the field and at DH when not pitching, and hit .333 (25-for-75) with 23 runs scored and 13 RBI.

He had played for a number of years as part of Crusader head coach Rob Wooten's C35 Baseball program, and joined Grace when Wooten and C35 co-founder Jevon Wade both came to Grace baseball for the 2024 season.

Seagraves, who already has major-league caliber velocity on his fastball at up to 94 mph, has signed with Campbell University and could make an immediate impact on a Fighting Camel team that had a slight off-season on 2024 due to a shortage of pitching depth.