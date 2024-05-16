Grace softball rally comes up one run short

May 15—At the same time Grace Christian was battling Gaston Christian in the semifinals of the NCHSAA baseball playoffs down the road, the Lady Crusaders softball team was hosting Gaston's Lady Eagles, also with a state finals berth on the line.

Grace came up just short of making it 2-for-2 in comeback wins over the visitors, as Gaston escaped with a 7-6 victory in the final inning after Grace had brought the winning run to the plate.

The two games were played simultaneously, with the baseball team at Crusader Park and the softball team throwing the first pitch at the same time at Carson Oldham Field, 3.7 miles away. In the softball game, the Lady Crusaders led 2-1 early on, but Gaston (10-8) took the lead in the middle innings. The visitors carried a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh and got the first out of the inning.

Grace's rally began when McKayla McDougald smashed a 2-1 offering into center for a double. Reagan Lindholm followed with a first-pitch double of her own as the two players traded places and the Lady Crusaders pulled within 7-5. Gaston made the unorthodox move of intentionally walking Hayley Pugh, which put the tying run on base.

Down 0-2 in the count, Hailey Hughes doubled to right, driving in Lindholm and putting the winning run into scoring position.

However, this is where things went against Grace. Gaston catcher Emerson Rushing picked Pugh off third with a snap throw to the base. With two out and a runner on second, the game came down to McKenzy McDougald, who was unable to get a hit and keep the game going.

Grace ended its season with an overall record of 10-8.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead on an unearned run against Grace starter Victoria Thomas in the first, but the Lady Crusaders gained the lead in their half of the inning, after McKayla McDougald led off with a walk and Pugh hit a two-run homer with one out.

Gaston then gradually pulled back ahead, tying the game in the next half-inning and taking the lead with two runs in the third. Between the second and fourth innings, Grace batters went just 1-for-10 at the plate. Meanwhile, the Eagles increased their lead to 5-2 after the top of the fifth.

The Lady Crusaders got two of them back in their half of the inning, when Abby Carville and Olivia Hochevar hit back-to-back singles to bring up McKayla McDougald, who singled on a full-count pitch to score Hochevar and send Carville to third. She scored on a Lindholm sacrifice fly to bring Grace back within a run.

Unfortunately, two Grace errors led to an unearned run for Gaston in the sixth, and the Lady Crusaders failed to respond in their half-inning despite getting two hits. In the seventh, three hits led to another Gaston run and it was 7-4 when Grace came up for its final opportunity.

Lady Crusader pitchers Thomas and Pugh combined to strike out 11 batters and allow just two earned runs. Hughes went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Grace, which outhit the Eagles 10-7 but committed five e