Grace softball opens playoffs today

May 10—Grace Christian softball will begin play in the NCISAA Division II state softball playoffs today, while the Crusaders' baseball and women's soccer teams will finally know their first-round opponents by the end of the day Thursday, after press time for this issue.

The Lady Crusader softball team falls into the middle classification of the three-division softball tournament. Instead of the usual 1A through 4A designations, softball teams are divided into three divisions. The Lady Crusaders scheduled tougher than most Division II teams, and Grace's 9-7 regular-season record as an independent team was good enough to earn it the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament. Grace will have home-field advantage over every other team in the eight-team field unless it faces High Point Christian (17-2) in the best-of-3 state finals next weekend.

The Lady Crusaders' first game will be against seventh-seeded Concord Academy (7-10) today at 5:30 p.m. While the teams did not play during the season and had no common opponents, the Crusaders have met Concord from time to time in other sports. Grace has a substantial edge over the Eagles in the MaxPreps power rating system. Most of Concord's losses are over teams in the Division I tournament, such as High Point Wesleyan, Metrolina Christian, and Charlotte Christian. They also lost twice to Division II third seed Gaston Christian.

The winner of the game will play either Gaston Christian or sixth-seeded Thales-Rolesville on Tuesday. The Lady Crusaders will host against either team.

BaseballGrace is the top overall seed in the 3A baseball tournament and can win its second state championship in three years without leaving Crusader Park. However, Grace must win four games to do that, and they will not be easy.

The first-round games in the Crusaders' pod were played Tuesday. No. 8 seed John Paul II Catholic beat Thales-Rolesville 5-0, while Coastal Christian, which came in with a 5-11 record, surprised Wake Christian (14-9) 2-1. JPII and Coastal played each other in a late Thursday game, with the winner coming to Grace on Saturday for the quarterfinals. Those two teams met twice earlier this season and JPII won easily both times. Grace met neither during the regular season.

Check the schedule in tomorrow's edition to see when the game will be played and against which opponent.

SoccerThe women's soccer team (11-3-1) grabbed the No. 4 seed and the double-bye that came with it. Grace has been a contender in each of the past three seasons, making the 1A final four in 2021, winning the 1A title in 2022, and then finishing as 2A runner-up a year ago after an overtime loss in the finals.

Going up to 3A made little difference in the Lady Crusaders' status as a contender. Based on the seeding, Grace's likely foe in Saturday's 1 p.m. quarterfinal match will be Asheville Christian (8-4-1), the No. 5 seed who received a single bye and played Gaston Christian (13-5) in one of Thursday's second-round matches.