Grace Richardson signs to play softball for West Virginia Wesleyan

Dec. 1—BLUEFIELD — Grace Richardson, a standout in multiple girls sports for Bluefield High School, charted her college course in a signing ceremony at Bluefield High School, on Thursday.

Richardson has decided to pursue her college education and collegiate athletic career as a softball player at NCAA Division II West Virginia Wesleyan.

The position she will play for the Bobcats, who field a highly competitive team in the Mountain East Conference, has not been announced.

The power-hitting Lady Beaver has played as a catcher and as a full-range utility player in the field throughout her high school and travel ball career.

Playing under head coach Barry Reed, Richardson has played on the most successful Lady Beavers softball teams in school history.