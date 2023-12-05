Grace Okih's 20 points, 21 rebounds guides JC women to win over LSU Eunice

Dec. 5—BRENHAM — On the final day of the Blinn Classic, Jacksonville College's Grace Okih recorded a dominating fete by scoring 20 points and hauling in 21 rebounds to help send JC to a 70-65 win over LSU-Eunice.

Fifteen of Okih's boards were of the offensive variety, which gave the Lady Jags plenty of opportunities at second-chance points.

The other half of the Lady Jaguars' Lagos, Nigeria connection — Chidero Ezeilo — knocked in 16 points and shagged 14 caroms to end up with a double-double.

Shantel Brydson's 14 points, six rebounds and three steals also aided the JC cause, as did Keasia Robinson's 11 points, eight boards and three blocks.

The Bengals received 16 points from Mary Reday.

In its first game in the Blinn Classic, the Lady Jags fell, 63-35, to Western Texas Friday.

JC (2-6) is not scheduled to return to the hardwood until 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 11, when Temple College is slated to visit the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.