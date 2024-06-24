Grace gets shock Wales call for Australia tour

Regan Grace could make his professional rugby union debut against Australia [Getty Images]

Regan Grace is a surprise inclusion in Wales' 34-strong squad to tour Australia in July.

The rugby league convert was only called into the training squad last week as a replacement for injured Keelan Giles.

The 27-year-old switched codes in 2022 but serious Achilles injuries have delayed his competitive rugby union debut - which could now come against the Wallabies.

Grace is among three uncapped players named by head coach Warren Gatland, including Cardiff hooker Efan Daniel and Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway.

Dewi Lake has been named captain, despite the return of Six Nations skipper Dafydd Jenkins, after impressing against South Africa.

But Wales have been hit with a front-row injury crisis following the loss of Henry Thomas, Keiron Assiratti and Elliot Dee.

Wales, who have lost their last seven Tests, have not beaten the Wallabies in Australia since 1969 but Gatland remained upbeat.

"I’m excited about this Wales squad. We’re expecting two fiercely contested Test matches but we are relishing the challenge," he said.

"We are focusing on getting better as a group. This is a young squad that’s still learning at this level.

"There are lots of positives that we can build on from the weekend and there are also areas that we will be working hard to address over the next few weeks."

Tour dates

6 July - Australia (Sydney)

13 July - Australia (Melbourne)

19 July - Queensland Reds (Brisbane)

Wales new boys

Grace, Hathaway and Daniel look set to become the latest new Wales caps this summer.

Gatland handed Test debuts to scrum-half Ellis Bevan, centre Eddie James, fly-half Jacob Beetham and lock James Ratti against South Africa on Saturday.

Port Talbot-born Grace spent six hugely successful seasons in rugby league with St Helens where he won three Super League Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup, and represented Wales.

He joined French rugby union side Racing 92 in 2022 but was sidelined by injury before signing with Bath in February.

Aberystwyth-born Hathaway, who has represented Wales and England at under-20 level, offers options at full-back and wing.

Daniel joins fellow Cardiff hooker Evan Lloyd in the squad having been called up just a day after Sam Parry controversially walked out of camp.

Front-row crisis

Gatland's resources in the front row have taken a battering in the past week.

Having overlooked experienced Ospreys prop Nicky Smith, he lost Thomas to a foot problem in training and now Assiratti to a back injury in Saturday's loss to South Africa.

Dillon Lewis, a veteran of 57 caps, is included but Archie Griffin and Harri O'Connor have just three Test appearances between them.

It is a similar story at hooker with Ryan Elias rested and Parry departing the squad last week having been told he was a fringe player in the original squad.

But the loss of Dee to an ankle injury means captain Lake is supported by Cardiff pair Daniel and Lloyd, who also have just three caps between them.

Lewis is among a handful of senior players returning to bolster Wales having missed the South Africa match played outside the official Test window.

Exeter pair Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins are all likely to return to the starting Test team.

The 34-strong squad features ten players from Cardiff, the largest contingent from one club.

But with Ratti's exit, the group includes just three players from the Ospreys, the only Welsh side to qualify for the knock-out stages of both the United Rugby Championship and Europe this season.

Wales tour squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins) Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Matthew Screech (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), James Botham (Cardiff), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Eddie James (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Regan Grace (Bath), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Kubota Spears), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff).