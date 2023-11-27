Grace Dent quits I'm a Celebrity on medical grounds – details

Grace Dent (Joel Anderson)

Food critic Grace Dent has pulled out of the 2023 series of I'm a Celebrity.

According to an ITV spokesperson, the former Masterchef star left the show on "medical grounds". The statement read: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace's exit comes after fans commented on her appearance, noting that she looked unwell on camera.

Grace Dent left the jungle on medical grounds (ITV/Shutterstock)

Taking to X during Sunday night's episode, one person wrote: "Grace looked super unwell during those live shots…. Hope she's okay," while another added: "Seriously concerned about Grace and her mental welfare, please somebody from the prod team check in on her, she looks unwell."

Grace expressed a desire to leave the jungle in the latest instalment, during which she was chosen to face the next Bushtucker trial, Down The Tubes. The 50-year-old told viewers: "I just want to go home."

Fans expressed concern for Grace during Sunday's show (ITV/Shutterstock)

Ahead of her jungle stint, Grace expressed her apprehension about heading into the jungle and the lack of food. "Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread," she told ITV. "But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

"I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!"