Grace Dent quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent quits I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Food critic Grace Dent has quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds.

ITV announced on Monday morning the Guardian columnist had been forced to leave the show.

A show spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

It comes after scores of viewers took to social media to voice concern over the appearance of Dent, 50, on Sunday night's show - with many saying she looked "ill."

Fans said they didn't recognise the usually glam and outspoken MasterChef star after her 10-day stint in the jungle.

One commented: "Is Grace Dent ok? She doesn't look alive to me..."

While a fifth said: "She looks really ill doesn't she!"

And then a sixth agreed: "Yes scarily unwell!"

Dent has previously admitted she doesn't think she suits being "skinny" - adding she looks "ill right away" when her weight drops.

In an interview with Wales Online, the critic said she "has to monitor every day how much food I have to eat for work, how many restaurants I have to go to, just trying to keep a balanced diet."

She added: "I don't think I suit skinny. I look ill right away. I'm quite a curvy, busty type of person.

"I have to be very careful about what I eat because I put on weight really easily. My family are just those types of people who come from an entire background of women who naturally fit about a size 16-18. Every woman in my family looked like that.

"But I know that when I get bigger, I then stop exercising. Once I stop exercising, I start feeling sadder. And then my health goes and I haven't got enough energy."

Dent was set to appear in a Bushtucker Trial on Monday night's episode of the show alongside This Morning's Josie Gibson - but she will be replaced by another campmate.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night's episode of the show, television star Fred Sirieix has said former Ukip leader Nigel Farage “destroyed the economy” with his Brexit campaign.

The campmates have previously had an argument on the ITV1 reality TV show over advertisements used by Farage during the vote to the leave the European Union.

During Sunday’s episode, Farage said when he first stood in an election he said he did not care “if no one votes” for him.

He added: “I feel better about myself for doing this. I believe I’m doing the right thing.”

While making dinner, Sirieix interrupted saying: “The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy.”

The former politician turned GB News presenter called it “absolute bollocks” and said there are issues in European economies.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX