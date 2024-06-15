Grace Burgess named Commonwealth Journal Track Athlete of the Year

Jun. 15—Somerset senior Grace Burgess has been named the Commonwealth Journal Track Athlete of the Year after a tremendous final high school season. Competing mainly in three different field events, Burgess was able to advance to state in all three after winning regional titles in both high and triple jump, as well as a third place finish in long jump. She placed second at state in both long and triple jump and finished seventh in high jump. Additionally, she tallied two top 10 finishes in the 100m dash throughout the track season, as well as nine other first place finishes in her field events, including seven in the triple jump.

Jackson Burgess

The sophomore makes the All-County Team after winning the regional title in the triple jump event and coming in second at region in the long jump. Burgess also recorded 20 first place finishes in the long jump and triple jump. He additionally set new PR's in both the 100m dash and 200m dash.

Emma Midden

Another sophomore for the Jumpers, Midden showed up on the scene with force this track season. She recorded a top 10 finish in every 100m dash she participated in, highlighted by a third place finish at region and a seventh place finish (with a new PR) at state. She also recorded PR's in both the 200m dash and the long jump, placing second at the regional meet in the long jump.

Shaye Seiber

The senior makes the All-County Team after claiming the regional title in the 800m, as well as finishing third at region in the 1600m. Seiber also set new PR's in both at state, finishing 14th in both races. Overall, she had nine first place finishes, including setting a PR in the 2000m steeplechase, and broke the school record in both the steeplechase and the 800m.

Zabrey Bortz

Another senior, Bortz competed in multiple events throughout the season to great success. He placed seventh at the regional meet in the 800m and sixth (with a new PR) in the 1600m. Additionally, he recorded a PR in the 3200m and 2000m steeplechase, with the steeplechase PR breaking a school record. Overall, Bortz recorded 20 top 10 finishes.

Nico Pascarella

One of the top throwers in the region, Pascarella makes the All-County Team after placing second at region in discus (with a new PR) and 21st at the state meet. He also finished 10th in shot put at region. Overall, the senior had 12 top 10 finishes in the discus event throughout the season, along with two victories.

Lexi Lawless

The EKU commit makes the All-County Team in her final season as a Maroon after a regional title in the discus as well as second place finish at region in shot put. She finished 12th and 14th respectively at state. Lawless also had nine first place finishes throughout the season and had a top 10 finish in a 100m dash at one meet.

Emma Coomer

Coomer makes the All-County Team after recording 14 top five finishes throughout the outdoor season, including three wins, a fourth place finish in the 100m dash at region and a second place finish in the 200m dash at region. The junior also had a first place finish during the indoor track season in the 60m dash.

Logan Stamper

The junior set PR's in the 100m dash, long jump, high jump and triple jump. He recorded five first place finishes throughout the season, and won the regional title in the triple jump. Stamper also finished second in the long jump at region, and finished 14th in long jump and ninth in triple jump at the state meet.

Honorable Mention

Hannah Murray

The sophomore 12 top 10 finishes throughout the season, including two first place finishes in the high jump, and also placed sixth with a new PR in the 800m at the regional meet.

Brooklynn Sandlin

The Pulaski sophomore only had one finish outside the top 10 in 16 races this season and finished seventh and fourth in the 100m dash and 200m dash respectively at the regional meet, with new PR's in both races.

Victor Colyer

The Southwestern senior had 25 top 10 finishes, with four first place finishes, and set PR's in the 200m dash and 400m dash. Colyer also placed third and fifth in the 200m dash and 400m dash respectively at the regional meet.

Olivia Huff

The Southwestern sophomore had a stellar season that saw her tally 21 top 10 finishes out of 22 total races, including setting a PR in both the 400m dash and the 800m. Huff finished third and fourth in the 400m dash and 800m respectively at the regional meet.

Tyson Absher

The junior for Somerset went 19-19 in top 10 finishes this year, including setting a PR in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Absher finished third and fifth in the 100m dash and long jump respectively at region.

Jonas Blakeman

One of the top pole vaulters in the area, Blakeman set a PR this season and recorded 12 top 10 finishes in the event over the course of the season, including finishing second place at the regional meet. The freshman also set a PR in the 200m dash.