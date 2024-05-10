Graber, Vikes down WHS

May 9—MONTGOMERY — You can't spell Karlye without a "K."

And Washington batters may be more aware of that than anyone.

Lady Viking Karlye Graber mowed down every Hatchet she faced on Thursday. WHS had 15 up and 15 go down all by strikeout in a 10-0 perfect game. B-R had eight hits, including two by Graber, three RBIs from Addi Jones and two from Hallie Knepp to help secure the win in the southern Daviess rivalry.

"It is not her first perfect game, but definitely the first this season. It was good to see her come out and be able to do something like that. She's been coming and getting stronger the more we've been able to play. I can't say much more about how awesome that is for her with a perfect game her senior year," said B-R coach Josh Huff.

The game had been postponed since April and the game looked dicey throughout most of the day, but the grounds crew worked all afternoon to get the field ready.

"She (Graber) is good at what she does and I honestly look forward to seeing what she does it next level. I think just to see that type of pitching is a big advantage for us. We made a lot of good outs and we really kept them off the scoreboard as much as we possibly could. I have no idea when we'll see you again," said WHS coach Amy Sandullo.

The Vikings gave Graber four runs to work with in the first. Four Vikings used four hits and two walks to score four runs as Knepp, Kennedy Huff, Jones and Karlye Graber all scored with Natalie Stoll driving in two runs. Graber dominated the first two innings getting six straight Ks, followed up by three more in the top of the third.

Washington's Kiara Welsh settled down in the second and faced just four batters, but the Vikes found their rhythm in the third as well. Knepp drove in two more runs, followed by three runs on a base-clearing triple from Jones with two outs, to make it 9-0 with five total runs.

Graber just continued to show no mercy and continued the strikeout parade. She had three more in the fourth to make 12 straight and 15 through five.

B-R then found the run they needed in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Lucy Wirtz added the 10th and final run with a leadoff single a stolen base, before making it to third. She then scored on fly ball from Huff allowing Wirtz to score the final walk-off run for the 5-inning win.

Both teams play on Saturday. WHS takes on Princeton and Barr-Reeve faces Loogootee.