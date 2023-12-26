Grab the earbuds 7,000+ fans love for only $20 — that's over 30% off

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Listen up: We live in a golden age of earbuds. There are models of all sizes, shapes, colors and capabilities out there. And it's easy to lazily adopt a "Well, the most expensive ones must be the best ones" attitude. But don't, because every once in a while along comes a pair like these Zuity earbuds, which offer primo performance at a bargain-basement price.

Why is this a good deal?

These Ziuty Wireless Earbuds not only feel comfortable but also boast some special features, such as superfast charging and easy pairing. Plus, Amazon has slashed the sale price to just $20, making the entire deal over 30% off.

Why do I need this?

The main special feature of these earbuds is the real-time battery readout on the front of the case. It's just so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge remains. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case; the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud.

Beyond the LED display, these earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Ziuty might call it "half in-ear mode," but make no mistake: It's absolutely transparency mode. You'll be able to hear your tunes, but not at such a volume that it drowns out important sounds from your surroundings.

These Ziuty earbuds deliver excellent sound quality at a budget-friendly price. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Its 7,900-plus five-star reviewers are impressed with the value and quality of these buds, compared to more expensive pairs. "The bass on these is amazing!" raved one. "You seriously feel like you're in a movie theater. These are the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned [and] they are worth every penny!"

"These are every bit as good as the 'high-end' pair I paid over $100 more for," echoed this fan. "Sometimes it pays not to buy the first products put out by the big-name brands and wait a little bit longer to find something just as good for way less [money]. From high frequencies to low bass frequencies, these things rock! ... I'm probably going to buy a pair for my car and a pair for my boat, just for convenience."

This former Apple-phile wrote, "After losing my AirPods, I decided to go with the cheaper versions. These have probably four times the battery life of Apple and you won't notice any quality difference. The only drawback is it is not as intuitive with your iPhone, but it's an easy [workaround], just slightly annoying. I'll take the literally minuscule annoyance to save 80 bucks."

One quibble: These buds claim to have 50 hours of battery life, but that's only if you alternate between earbuds. The truth is, the case can recharge the battery five times, and each earbud contains five hours on its own, so you can expect a maximum of about 30 hours of playback if listening to both earbuds at the same time.

"I love that it has a screen to show how much battery life remains," said another listener. "On one charge, the battery lasted me all week, listening a few hours a day. The headphones are very comfortable and stay in your ear during activities without worry of them falling out and getting lost. The noise canceling is great; even at mid to low volumes, it still does a wonderful job of staying clear and blocking out any outside noise. I'm thinking about getting a second pair for my girlfriend, and probably more pairs in the future for gifts. I can't recommend these headphones enough!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $239 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Smart TV $300 $550 Save $250 See at Amazon

Sony 55-Inch Smart TV $578 $700 Save $122 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Tile Mate Essentials, 4-Pack $49 $80 Save $31 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon