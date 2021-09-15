Grab these sleepers for Week 2 if they're still available!
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the PGA “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who […] The post PGA DFS: Yahoo Cup Picks for the Fortinet Championship appeared first on Awesemo.com.
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon share their main takeaways from the Eagles' Week 1 win over the already struggling Atlanta Falcons. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Which NFL players are worthy of buying, selling or holding in fantasy football after Week 1
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab review week 1 of the NFL season and how their bets did (not great!) before diving into every week 2 NFL game and telling you which lines they like best, which over/under bets they’re keeping an eye on, and which games you’ll want to avoid if you’re betting this week. There are a lot of week 1 results that seem to be influencing the odds quite a bit. Should we be ignoring those results or trusting them to get ahead of other bettors?
For fantasy managers looking for an edge during the season's final weeks, Fred Zinkie examines some hitting and pitching trends to note.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite lineup building blocks, fades and value plays for the Week 2 DFS slate on Yahoo.
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor and 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell highlight our top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
Andy Behrens kicks off the Week 1 2021 edition of Bad Beats with some unfortunate lineup choices!
Let's get wild for Week 2. Jennifer Eakins reveals the players who could deliver a W — or leave you wanting.
The New York Giants have ruled 3 players, including Evan Engram, out against the Washington Football Team. Saquon Barkley is questionable.
Here are 7 things to know about the Week 2 matchup between the Rams and Colts.
Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson will be visiting Philly after signing with the 49ers Tuesday.
Jennifer Eakins goes over some potential fantasy roster busters for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
With 2021-22 training camp set to begin in late September, here's a look at some bigger-picture decisions for the Rockets to make.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley discusses how his knee has been feeling after his first game back since suffering an ACL tear in 2020.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly bringing in big man Kenneth Faried for a workout this week.
What coach would scare you the most as a Notre Dame fan if USC were to hire them?