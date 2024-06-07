Grab your popcorn, we’ve got the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals upon us. Plus, have her WNBA co-stars been too hard on Caitlin Clark?
The Boston Celtics vs. the Dallas Mavericks
The NBA Finals are here, with the Boston Celtics hosting the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden in a best-of-seven series. It’s a highly anticipated matchup between Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, while Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis will both face their former teams. Speaking of Kyrie, did you hear that LeBron called him the most gifted player in NBA history? Here’s why.
At first glance, or maybe in general, the Mavs look like your NBA Finals underdog, with only two Finals appearances (and one win) in franchise history, while the Celtics are tied with the Lakers for the most championships (17) in league history. But, the Celtics haven’t won since 2008, while the Mavs were crowned in 2011. As the Star Telegram’s Lawrence Dow wrote, the Mavs are used to an underdog narrative, eliminating the No. 1 (OKC Thunder), No. 3 (Minnesota Timberwolves) and No. 4 (LA Clippers) Western Conference teams to reach the finals. Here are more key stats to know before the finals tip off tonight.
With star-studded teams on both sides of the court, it’s expected for this to be one of the most high-profile finals in recent years. But who’s got the edge?
Also on this weekend: the Stanley Cup Finals
Maybe I jinxed them…while the Dallas-Fort Worth area got the Dallas Mavericks in the finals just months after the Texas Rangers won the World Series, they did not get the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals. That honor went to the Edmonton Oilers, who will face the Florida Panthers starting on Sunday.
With a formidable Edmonton offense led by Connor McDavid, the Panthers are facing their biggest challenge yet. Can they find a way to contain the top players in the league and come out on top?
Caitlin Clark vs. the WNBA, the national media, the narrative?
If you’ve been reading the Scorecard this year…we, along with the rest of the world, have given a fair amount of attention to a certain women’s basketball player. It’s not Beetlejuice, or Voldemort…it’s Caitlin Clark. And while her name isn’t taboo, it is definitely starting to feel that way.
The world has watched her rise to fame, through an undeniable college career, and now to the WNBA. And to give credit where credit is due, Caitlin Clark is a huge part of the momentum behind supporting women’s basketball at all levels. It should surprise no one that it has come at a cost, but I think the most surprising part is who is making Clark pay up: her co-stars in the WNBA.
From Diana Taurasi telling the world that “reality is coming” ahead of Clark even being drafted, to debuting and taking everything from hard screens to getting bodychecked by an unapologetic Chennedy Carter, it’s been a rough start to Clark’s professional career. And while I think she’s persevered, her coach is reporting mental and physical exhaustion for the entire Indiana Fever amid a tough schedule.
But, is all of this just being blown out of proportion? The Sacramento Bee’s LeBron Hill says it’s just basketball and how players welcome rookies. While I think there’s definitely more to it, the one point I agree with is why aren’t her teammates sticking up for her?
Other Top Stories:
A Major League Baseball player has been handed a lifetime ban for violating the league’s betting policies. Nope, not Shohei Ohtani, who was recently completely cleared after the guilty plea by his former translator. It was the San Diego Padres’ Tucupita Marcano, who, along with several others, has been suspended for engaging in sports betting activities that go against MLB’s strict regulations. The move has sparked discussions about the integrity of the game and the consequences of breaching long-standing rules.
In case you missed it, your Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, visited the White House last week. Then, in this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce revealed that he was warned by the Secret Service before addressing the nation. The ‘warning’ had to do with the team’s 2023 visit, where he tried to sneak in a word from the podium while President Joe Biden’s back was turned. Read more about the experience, as well as how Kelce tried to do things the right way this time around.
Read the last edition of The Scorecard here.