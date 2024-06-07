Grab your popcorn, we’ve got the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals upon us. Plus, have her WNBA co-stars been too hard on Caitlin Clark?

The NBA Finals are here, with the Boston Celtics hosting the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden in a best-of-seven series. It’s a highly anticipated matchup between Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, while Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis will both face their former teams. Speaking of Kyrie, did you hear that LeBron called him the most gifted player in NBA history? Here’s why.

At first glance, or maybe in general, the Mavs look like your NBA Finals underdog, with only two Finals appearances (and one win) in franchise history, while the Celtics are tied with the Lakers for the most championships (17) in league history. But, the Celtics haven’t won since 2008, while the Mavs were crowned in 2011. As the Star Telegram’s Lawrence Dow wrote, the Mavs are used to an underdog narrative, eliminating the No. 1 (OKC Thunder), No. 3 (Minnesota Timberwolves) and No. 4 (LA Clippers) Western Conference teams to reach the finals. Here are more key stats to know before the finals tip off tonight.

With star-studded teams on both sides of the court, it’s expected for this to be one of the most high-profile finals in recent years. But who’s got the edge?

Also on this weekend: the Stanley Cup Finals

Maybe I jinxed them…while the Dallas-Fort Worth area got the Dallas Mavericks in the finals just months after the Texas Rangers won the World Series, they did not get the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals. That honor went to the Edmonton Oilers, who will face the Florida Panthers starting on Sunday.

With a formidable Edmonton offense led by Connor McDavid, the Panthers are facing their biggest challenge yet. Can they find a way to contain the top players in the league and come out on top?

Caitlin Clark vs. the WNBA, the national media, the narrative?

If you’ve been reading the Scorecard this year…we, along with the rest of the world, have given a fair amount of attention to a certain women’s basketball player. It’s not Beetlejuice, or Voldemort…it’s Caitlin Clark. And while her name isn’t taboo, it is definitely starting to feel that way.

The world has watched her rise to fame, through an undeniable college career, and now to the WNBA. And to give credit where credit is due, Caitlin Clark is a huge part of the momentum behind supporting women’s basketball at all levels. It should surprise no one that it has come at a cost, but I think the most surprising part is who is making Clark pay up: her co-stars in the WNBA.

From Diana Taurasi telling the world that “reality is coming” ahead of Clark even being drafted, to debuting and taking everything from hard screens to getting bodychecked by an unapologetic Chennedy Carter, it’s been a rough start to Clark’s professional career. And while I think she’s persevered, her coach is reporting mental and physical exhaustion for the entire Indiana Fever amid a tough schedule.

But, is all of this just being blown out of proportion? The Sacramento Bee’s LeBron Hill says it’s just basketball and how players welcome rookies. While I think there’s definitely more to it, the one point I agree with is why aren’t her teammates sticking up for her?

