Grab the calendar! Rutgers football has its 2024 schedule

Seven home games mark the Rutgers football schedule for 2024 in what will be the first year of a new look Big Ten.

Rutgers will face three of the four new teams that are in the Big Ten come 2024, with two of those games (against Washington and UCLA) scheduled for SHI Stadium.

The game against USC will be in Los Angeles.

Of note, next season will see the second leg of the series with Virginia Tech. Rutgers won the first leg this year as they started the season 3-0.

Also noticeable is that Rutgers has a bye week in late October, just like this season. And they don’t end the season with a game at Maryland, which has become a bit of a tradition the last couple of seasons.

Aug. 31: Howard

Sept. 7: Akron

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 28: Washington*

Oct. 5: at Nebraska*

Oct. 12: Wisconsin*

Oct. 19: UCLA*

Oct. 26: at USC*

Nov. 9: Minnesota*

Nov. 16: at Maryland*

Nov. 23: Illinois*

Nov. 30: at Michigan State*

* denotes a Big Ten game

Rutgers is currently 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten). They host No. 1 Ohio State (8-0,5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire