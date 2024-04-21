GR Rise best Thrill in 4 sets in Nevada

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Rise have been on a tear in the past 10 days and not just in the win column.

During that span, the Rise have played five matches and come away with victories in four of them. That includes Saturday’s road win over the Vegas Thrill in four sets.

Grand Rapids won the first two sets before dropping the third 25-23. The fourth set was tied at 22 before the Rise recorded the final three points to collect the win.

Emiliya Dimitrova and Claire Chausse both recorded 13 kills and Ashley Evans tallied 51 assists in the win, putting Grand Rapids now at 10-9 on the season.

Dimitrova did sustain an injury in the third set of the match. Her condition has not been announced by the team as of Sunday morning. The team will now get an extended break and won’t take the floor again until April 26 against the Omaha Supernovas.

