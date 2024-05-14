GR Gold hosting summer basketball camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold is providing kids the chance to work on their basketball skills this summer.

The Gold Academy is back for another year and will give children ages 8 to 14 time and space to improve their game. Each program will last four days and go over the fundamentals of the sport. The camps are run by members of the Gold’s staff.

The four camps being provided this summer are as follows:

MSA Fieldhouse from June 24-27 from 8 a.m. to noon

Holland Recreation from July 8-11 from 8 a.m. to noon

Downtown YMCA from July 15-18 from 8 a.m. to noon

Lakeshore MSA from July 29-Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon

Along with these practices, each camper will also receive four tickets to a Gold game in the 2024-25 season, a commemorative T-shirt and refreshments during the camps sessions.

If you would like to sign up for one of the camps, click here.

