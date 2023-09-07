GQ crowns USC’s Caleb Williams as the new king of college football

Caleb Williams was the subject of a splashy, lengthy profile in GQ Magazine. Writer Sam Schube gathered insights from former USC players, national commentators, and from Caleb himself.

A few notable quotes from the piece:

“When SC’s on top, man, the city’s buzzing,” says Matt Leinart, a former Heisman-winning USC quarterback who spent his Trojan tenure as a bonafide celebrity. “You’re treated kind of like royalty, and it’s fun.”

Reggie Bush said this:

“The thing that I think is different between Caleb and Patrick is, Caleb is an explosive athlete. He’s an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is not an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is creative, he’s crafty, he’ll buy some time, he’ll get you a first down—but Caleb can take it to the house.”

The article bathes Caleb Williams in the glow of superstardom. It contains a lot of fascinating components surrounding Williams’ evolution as a football player and athlete. It also has some notable comments about Williams’ NFL future. It will be fascinating to see how Williams handles the challenge of this season, spent squarely in the national spotlight under the intense pressure of needing to make the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire