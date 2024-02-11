GP2 shares perfect four-word motto for Steph's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In the aftermath of the Warriors' nail-biting 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Chase Center, Gary Payton II delivered a perfect four-word motto to describe Steph Curry.

In a postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke, Payton II expressed a simple slogan to describe Curry’s game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of Saturday's game.

“When you got Stephen Curry, never worry," Payton gleefully chimed.

In a contentious back-and-forth game with the Suns, which featured plenty of jawing between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkić in their first matchup since their infamous altercation on Dec. 13, 2023, Curry provided a steady offensive spark.

With the Warriors trailing 112-110 with 3.3 seconds to play, Brandin Podziemski inbounded the ball to Curry, who turned around and hit a mesmerizing 33-foot shot to take the lead.

While the Suns had two attempts to inbound the ball and win the game, they were unable to get a shot off, ending the game and giving the Warriors their fourth straight win to bring their record back to .500 at 25-25.

Payton was solid in his first game back after missing the previous 16 contests with a strained hamstring, going 5-for-5 from the field to score 11 points in 14 minutes.

