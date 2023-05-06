GP du Morbihan Femmes: Grace Brown uses solo breakaway for victory
Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) soloed to victory at the Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes on Saturday. Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and Dominika Wlodarczyk (MAT ATOM Deweloper Wroclaw) rounded off the podium 20 seconds later, with Kerbaol outsprinting the young Polish rider for second place.
Brown, who was third in the French one-day race last year, stole away with 50km to race and was never contested for her third win of the season.
The peloton had been decimated across the 95.7km that closed with eight finishing laps, Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Development Team) leading the first chasing group of five riders across the line 22 seconds back, and teammate Clara Koppenburg leading the next group of four another three seconds later.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling