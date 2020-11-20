Governor's office says Steelers not exempted from mandate requiring masks for athletes

We’ve seen masks on the sidelines and in the stands during NFL games this season, but not on the field.

Depending on how a Pennsylvania mandate is interpreted, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wear masks during games this season, starting with their Thanksgiving game.

The office of Gov. Tom Wolf issued a new order regarding face coverings this week. Masks are required indoors and outdoors when people aren’t able to maintain social distancing. Athletes are included in that “if they cannot maintain sustained physical distance from persons outside of their household.” It is for everyone “actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc.”

The Steelers said Wednesday they had an exemption to that order. The governor’s office said on Thursday they did not.

State, Steelers disagree on exemption

On Wednesday, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team was exempted from the mask order.

The statement, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said: “We have received guidance from the Governor’s Office that our players are exempt from wearing masks during an NFL game. All other personnel working at an NFL game are required to wear masks. In addition, we will continue to enforce our protocols that require all fans entering Heinz Field to wear a mask.”

There must have been a miscommunication somewhere, because the governor’s office on Thursday said that is not the case.

Lyndsay Kensinger, the press secretary for the governor, said in an email to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that said “the administration did not grant an exemption.”

Lauten told the Tribune-Review on Thursday that the team is covered under Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Universal Face Covering Order, which provides exemptions for athletes that include “respiratory issues that impede breathing.”

We’ll see if the governor’s office agrees with that interpretation.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, wears a mask as he talks to players on the sideline. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

What will happen with Steelers, Eagles home games?

Typically, governments do allow special rules to professional sports teams. It seems hard to believe that when we sit down on Thanksgiving night to watch the Baltimore Ravens play the Steelers that players from both teams will be masked up while on the field. Presumably, the governor’s office will bend.

But the governor’s office already shot down the notion that the Steelers were exempted. The Philadelphia Eagles, who like the Steelers play on the road this week, would presumably have to follow the same mandate. It would seem unfair for the governor’s office to let the Eagles and Steelers slide but enforce the mandate at other levels of sports.

It’s hard to believe we’re about to see an NFL football game in which players are wearing masks under their helmets while they play. But a week before a Steelers home game on Thanksgiving, there’s some dispute over whether the Steelers will be allowed to skip the state mandate.

