Governor Youngkin, First Lady attend 'Festival of Racing' at Colonial Downs Racetrack

NEW KENT — Last Saturday, I had a hay day at Colonial Downs Racetrack's "Festival of Racing." Princess Anne Hunt chose the exciting venue to celebrate huntsman Martyn Blackmore's birthday.

Colonial's "Festival of Racing" card included the Arlington Million, $500,000 Beverly D and $500, 000 Secretariat Stakes. My card included eating cake, admiring beautiful horses, placing bets, people watching and sharing laughs with my friend Julia Bowman, a Princess Anne Hunt member.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin try to spot a winner in the paddock at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. on Saturday, August 12 during 'Festival of Racing."

Racegoers were encouraged to wear practical, fancy or outrageous headwear. I donned my fascinator adorned with flowers and fluttering butterflies. First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin loved it. New Kent County representatives appreciated it so much they presented me with some swag: a key chain, pen and coin purse.

The Social Butterfly columnist Kristi K. Higgins takes a selfie with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin in the paddock at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Governor Glenn Youngkin: 'Let's go Virginia'

My press pass granted me entrance to the paddock where the royal couple spent part of their day. During an interview, horse racing reporter and analyst Kaitlin Free asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin what made him decide to go with three-year-old colt Gigante in the Secretariat Stakes, a one-mile turf race.

"This is the largest day in racing history in Virginia, and we might as well go ahead and back Virginia horses. And for Gigante to win was so exciting! Let's go Virginia," Gov. Youngkin responded enthusiastically.

The Secretariat Stakes was for three-year-old race horses and both the Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes were for fillies and mares, three years of age and up.

Set Piece, a seven-year-old gelding, in the paddock at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. before he won the Grade 1 Arlington Million on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Over $2 million in purses were up for grabs at the "Festival of Racing." I placed a few bets but didn't win enough to brag about. If I had taken the birthday gent's advice on the Arlington Million, this story's headline would have been quite different. I selected Adhamo who placed third. Set Piece, a seven-year-old gelding, won the Arlington Million, and Beverly D was won by Fev Rover, a five-year-old Gutaifan mare.

Entertainment at "Festival of Racing" included pony rides, a live bugler, musical performances, a petting zoo, a photo booth, strolling entertainment and a military flyover and honor guard. Forecast, a men's a cappella barbershop quartet sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the Blair's West Band sang "God Bless America."

Secretariat "Racing into History" bronze statue sculpted by artist Jocelyn Russell on display at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. on August 12, 2023.

Secretariat: American Triple Crown winner

The amazing Secretariat “Racing into History” bronze statue was on display for fans to enjoy. The piece was sculpted by artist Jocelyn Russell.

Secretariat aka "Big Red" was a champion American thoroughbred racehorse who was born, raised and trained at the Meadow Farm in Caroline County. In 1973, he was the ninth winner of the American Triple Crown and still holds records in all three of its constituent races, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Russell presented the statue at stops around the country including Pimlico Racecourse, Belmont Park and Churchill Downs. The statue, 1.5 times Secretariat’s actual size, is racing full stride with jockey Ron Turcotte aboard.

"Secretariat, the greatest racing horse ever, will have his permanent home here in Virginia, and folks get to see it every day and experience what racing is all about," Gov. Youngkin said. "At the end of the day, Caroline County was the home to Secretariat, and it should be the permanent resident of that great statue."

Princess Anne Hunt celebrate huntsman Martyn Blackmore's birthday at Colonial Downs Racetrack on August 12, 2023 during "Festival of Racing."

Colonial Downs Racetrack is located halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg at 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy. in New Kent. It hosts world-class thoroughbred horse racing and simulcast wagering.

With a post time of 1:30 p.m., live racing for the 2023 season is every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through September 9. Parking and general admission are free. To purchase premium tickets and view the full racing schedule, visit rosiegaming.com.

If you go to the highly anticipated $300,000 Virginia Derby on Saturday, September 9, remember to wear a crazy hat.

