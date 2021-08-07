'Governor who?': Quotes of the week

The first week in August was dominated by the release of a report into sexual harassment allegedly conducted by New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the subsequent fallout. But it also saw an increasing war of words between President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while Olympic athletes spoke about their wildly differing experiences in Japan.

Here are the quotes of the week:

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law. I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man, no matter how powerful, can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period."

- New York Attorney General Letitia James, after the release of a report into sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed. I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am, and that’s just not who I’ve ever been."

- Cuomo in a full-throated defense of his reputation following the report.

“I think he should resign"

- President Joe Biden’s response to the findings of the Cuomo report.

"After our conference this afternoon to discuss the attorney general's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office. Once we review all the documents and evidence from the attorney general, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”

- New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Cuomo.

"I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there."

- Tamyra Mensah-Stock, after becoming the second woman and first black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold.

“It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long five years. I didn’t expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there and do this for me, and that’s exactly what I did."

- Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, after winning bronze in the balance beam competition, following the Tokyo Games that will be remembered more for the events she didn’t compete in.

"That's football. They got, I think, one shot on goal, a PK, and from what it sounds like, it was a PK. So yeah, it's a bitter one to swallow. Obviously, we never want to lose to Canada. I don't think I've ever lost to Canada. So it's a bitter one. Obviously, there's still a lot to compete for. That's what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle. It's not the color we want, but there's still a medal on the line. That's a huge thing, and we want to win that game, but yeah, this is ... this sucks. It sucks."

- U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Megan Rapinoe after they crashed out in the semi-finals to Canada.

"Let me clarify the masking message that I garbled on @NewDay this morning. Vaccinated parents who live in communities with high COVID transmission rates should mask when out in public indoor settings to minimize risks to their unvaccinated kids. No need to mask at home."

- NIH Director Francis Collins, after initially suggesting that parents should mask at home in front of their children.

“During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through here, we’ve heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC communities.”

- Acting Mayor of Boston Kim Janey, responding to New York City’s announcement requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, and gyms.

"I say to these governors, please help. If you aren't going to help at least get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

- President Joe Biden’s message to Florida and Texas Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott on their stance on mask mandates.

"If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I'm standing in your way. If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."

- DeSantis in response to Biden’s message as their war of words escalates.

"Governor who?... That's my response."

- Biden’s quip to a reporter when asked about his response to DeSantis firing back.

'When they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it.’

- Biden as he hosted an electric vehicle event on the South Lawn in the White House.

“Iraq is not an enemy, and we should not treat it as if it is.”

- Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, on voting in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to revoke 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.

“For decades, Congress has been content to cede our constitutionally mandated role of approving wars to the executive branch.”

- Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young on voting in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to revoke 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq.

“We have to be in a position to ensure that the status quo remains as it applies to Taiwan.”

- U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. John Aquilino on the possibility of countering Chinese military action against Taiwan.

"If President Biden reneges on his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we would be compelled to publicly stand in objection to any participation by his administration in any memorial ceremony of 9/11, given its continuation of policies that thwart Americans’ rights to hold accountable those who, known evidence reveals, materially supported the 9/11 hijackers."

- Nearly 1,800 friends and family members of 9/11 victims, first responders, and survivors released a statement Friday calling on Biden to skip tributes on the 20th anniversary of the attacks unless he releases documents they believe would shed light on Saudi Arabia’s alleged complicity.

