Governor officially declares a ‘Tom Brady Day’ in Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts officially declared June 12 as “Tom Brady Day.” Governor Maura Healey posted the announcement on X.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is slated to be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and have his jersey number retired on Wednesday.

It is expected to be a star-studded affair, with at least 200 of Brady’s former teammates, coaches and friends coming to Gillette Stadium to witness his enshrinement. Even former coach Bill Belichick, who split with the Patriots back in January, is expected to attend the event.

Brady will be the 35th person to be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

Brady changed the landscape of New England sports completely during his time with the organization. He led the team to six Super Bowl victories and nine appearances.

He’s a big reason why the Patriots are often referred to as the greatest dynasty in NFL history. It’s only fitting he receives such a big honor.

