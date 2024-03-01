Governor of Missouri commutes Britt Reid’s prison sentence to house arrest

Britt Reid has been serving time in prison for the DUI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury.

Rather than having the son of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid finish serving his three-year sentence, Gov. Mike Parsons of Missouri on Friday commuted Britt Reid’s sentence to house arrest.

The governor’s office said Reid will be released, and he will serve the remainder of his sentence, until Oct. 31, 2025, under house arrest.

“Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson’s office said in a statement.

He will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025.

He also must be employed at least 30 hours a week.

He will have to have an interlock system on any vehicle he operates, have random screenings for intoxicating substances, weekly meetings with a probation and parole officer.

There will be required behavior counseling and weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor.

Britt Reid will be required to do 10 hours of community service per month.

Reid pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges relating to the crash in April 2021.

