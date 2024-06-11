Governor Mifflin ends Selinsgrove's run

Jun. 10—HERSHEY — Bryce Detwiler was as surprised as anyone that his most effective pitch late in Monday's PIAA Class 5A semifinal game was a fastball in the middle of the plate.

Governor Mifflin's junior right-hander struck out eight Selinsgrove batters in a 7-2 win, five of them on called third strikes. He fanned four Seals looking in the middle innings — one with runners at second and third in the fourth, and two to strand the bases loaded in the fifth.

"It was mixing my pitches well enough and trusting (catcher Travis Jenkins) to call the right pitches. It was also throwing fastballs in counts that they might be thinking off-speed might be coming," said the UConn commit. "They were hitting the ball pretty good off of me when I missed spots, but when I was hitting my spot and varying my pitches, that's what benefitted me the most and caught them looking a couple times."

If you listed all the other things uncharacteristic of Selinsgrove baseball in Monday's game, you would soon have to consider Governor Mifflin's role in them.

Five errors that opened the door to five runs? The Mustangs hit the ball well enough against the Seals' top pitchers — seniors Josh Domaracki and Ben Gearhart — to cause those in addition to their nine hits.

Selinsgrove's eight runners left on base? Or the five runs allowed with two outs?

The Mustangs' hoof prints were on that as well.

"We just weren't solid defensively," said Seals coach Brent Beiler. "We had a couple guys playing different positions with (Mason Richter's) absence, and it just wasn't a groove we could get into. There were a couple of offensive situations, too. We put a lot of pressure on them ... and we just couldn't get that big hit. Just had some missed opportunities."

Selinsgrove carried a 1-0 lead to the third. They fell behind 3-1, but cut their deficit to one in the bottom of the inning. Governor Mifflin surged ahead 6-2 after five innings, stifling potential Seals rallies in the fourth and fifth.

"We can sit here and say we want to play them 10 times and see how many times we win, but we came in here and threw our ace, threw our guy, and so eventually you do have to tip the cap to them," said Selinsgrove senior Tucker Teats. "There's missed opportunities we had that we could have capitalized a little better, and unfortunately that's the way baseball is. Definitely would like to have this one back, but at the end of the day Governor Mifflin's a great team."

The District 3 runner-up Mustangs (20-4), who had four first-round exits from 2015-21 in their only previous state experience, will play District 6 champion Hollidaysburg for the Class 5A state title 4:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Hollidaysburg was a 3-1 winner over District 12 champion Monsignor Bonner in Monday's other semifinal.

Selinsgrove, which had won eight consecutive games, finished the season 21-3.

"It does hurt but you have to reflect on the good things, and what a year that we've had. There are five seniors that are going to put their names in just about every single category in the books," said Beiler. "Our goal was to win states, and ... I think the Final Four is the right four that's in there. We came up short today, but I think we're every bit as good as even the winner."

The Seals were without senior shortstop and leading hitter Mason Richter (.455 avg., 35 RBIs) on Monday, who Beiler said "just wasn't able to make it today." Richter's absence prompted some defensive moves and a shift to the lineup that saw Teats jump to the two-hole from clean-up spot.

Teats worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning, stole second base and third during Domaracki's at-bat, and scored when Domaracki grounded out to second.

The early lead was protected by Domaracki, the ace lefty who carried a string of 22 scoreless postseason innings into the game. He worked around a one-out error in the first to strand Mustangs at second and third, then left the bases loaded in the second.

In the third, an error that put Governor Mifflin's leadoff batter on base was followed by an Ethan Grim single and a Dylan Barratt two-run double before Domaracki could record an out. R.J. Weaver put the Mustangs up 3-1 with a single through the left side. Teats ran down a potential run-scoring drive to the gap in right-center to end the inning.

"Every big play is key in any sort of game," Teats said. "I felt we had a little momentum coming out of that. Even though they had three runs, it could have been worse."

The Mustangs got their leadoff man on base via single or error inning from the second through the fifth. In the fourth, Detwiler's single was followed by consecutive fielder's choice outs, but Grim slammed a two-out RBI to deep right-center for a 4-2 lead.

Griffin Parker and Owen Santiago had back-to-back singles to start the home fourth, but after a sacrifice bunt, Detwiler got a strikeout and key groundout to end the threat. Declan Abrahims' checked-swing roller to shortstop would have pulled the Seals within one and turned over the lineup had he not been called out on a bang-bang play.

"I got myself into a couple of jams, but I'm thankful my defense got me out of that," Detwiler said.

Domaracki nearly worked around a leadoff error in the fifth, but Detwiler slammed a two-run, two-out double off the wall in left-center to make it 6-2. The Seals loaded the bases in the home half on Caleb Hicks' hustle double, a Teats single and Gearhart's second hit-by-pitch. Detwiler retired the next two on called third strikes.

"I knew that we still had a big lead, and I just had to trust my pitches to get me out of it," said Detwiler, who gave up one run on five hits, walked two (one intentionally) and hit three. "I varied my looks and kept them off balance, and it just happened to work."

Gavin Landis was left at second base after a one-out double in the sixth, and the Mustangs added a run after a leadoff single and fielding error in the seventh.

Grim pitched a 1-2-3 last of the seventh, including the Seals' sixth strikeout looking, to close it.

"There's no shame in how far we made it, especially playing 5A and going through that gauntlet of District 2 (in a subregional)," said Teats. "I'm proud of the guys, coming all the way from Little League 8-9-10 All-Stars and we're here playing in the state semifinals. That's pretty awesome."

Selinsgrove, which won the 2019 Class 4A state title, made it to the 2022 championship game and the 2023 state quarterfinals prior to this season's run.

"We're blessed with the talent that these guys have brought to the table here," Beiler added. "These seniors, they were here in 2022, a lot of them, and you'd like to get back to it again. I think we had the horses to do it, and fully staffed that might happen. Today, it just wasn't in the cards."

------

PIAA CLASS 5A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINAL

At Hershey H.S.

GOVERNOR MIFFLIN 7, SELINSGROVE 2

Governor Mifflin;003;120;1 — 7-9-2

Selinsgrove;101;000;0 — 2-5-5

Bryce Detwiler, Ethan Grim (7) and Travis Jenkins. Josh Domaracki, Ben Gearhart (6) and Caleb Hicks.

WP: Detwiler. LP: Domaracki.

Governor Mifflin: Detwiler 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Jenkins 1-for-4, 2 runs; Dylan Barratt 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ryan Leaman run; Matt Koehler 2-for-4, 2 runs; R.J. Weaver 1-for-4, RBI; Bryce Wunderlich run.

Selinsgrove: Hicks 1-for-4, double; Tucker Teats 1-for-3, run; Domaracki RBI; Griffin Parker 1-for-3; Owen Santiago 1-for-3; Gavin Landis 1-for-2, double; Declan Abrahims 1-for-2, double, run.