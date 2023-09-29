Governor Livingston grounds and pounds its way to win fifth-straight game

SOUTH PLAINFIELD – Owen Chait ran 15 times for 150 yards and a touchdown as Governor Livingston extended its winning streak to five games with a 25-6 triumph over South Plainfield on Thursday.

Jack Dally and Matt Shaffer also ran for touchdowns and quarterback Lucciano Santamaria contributed 119 yards on 20 carries as the Highlanders (5-1) pounded South Plainfield (3-3) on the ground all evening.

The Tigers capitalized on a short field after a short punt to take a 6-0 lead four minutes into the contest on a 15-yard pass from Ryan Balant to Patrick Smith. A bad snap on the extra point led to an incomplete pass and Governor Livingston was clinging to a 7-6 lead at the break after Dally’s 1-yard run and Mason Barker’s extra point later in the opening period.

Barker added a 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and the Highlanders defense, which entered with three consecutive shutouts, contributed a fourth-quarter safety.

