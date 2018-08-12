Governor Hogan issues statement on D.J. Durkin, Maryland football

Larry Hogan weighs in on the allegations surrounding University of Maryland football.

D.J. Durkin, head football coach at the University of Maryland, was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday as the school investigates claims of abuse and actions which may have led to the June death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

The Randallstown, Md. native collapsed during an outdoor team workout on May 29 and died two weeks later. ESPN is reporting his death to be the result of an official heatstroke.

On Sunday, Governor Larry Hogan shared his thoughts on the matter:

Wallace D. Loh, president of the University of Maryland, issued his own statement Saturday sharing "I am profoundly disturbed by the media reports yesterday about verbally abusive and intimidating conduct by Maryland football coaches and staff towards our

student-athletes on the team."

He also announced Matt Canada will serve as Interim Head Football Coach.

Durkin is preparing to enter his third season at Maryland. The team begins the 2018 season September 1 at home hosting Texas.

