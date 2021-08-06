Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $148 million to bring high-speed Internet to Northwestern Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our Internet connections, making access to fast and reliable Internet service even more critical. For too long, many rural Canadians have lacked access to high-speed Internet, impacting their ability to work, learn and keep in touch with family and friends. The pandemic has made addressing this divide even more urgent. That's why the governments of Canada and Ontario are accelerating their investments in broadband infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha; together with Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Rainy River, the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke Centre, and Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Ontario's Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River, highlighted a joint investment of over $148 million to bring high-speed Internet to over 11,200 rural Ontario households in Northwestern Ontario.

This investment is being made as part of a joint federal-provincial agreement through which the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario have partnered to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to all corners of the province by 2025.

In addition, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is assessing opportunities proposed through the Universal Broadband Fund to provide additional financing on a project-by-project basis toward significant expansion of broadband in partnership with private and institutional investors.

Canada-wide, more than 890,000 rural and remote households are on track to be connected to high-speed Internet as a result of federal investments. At the end of March 2021, 175,000 rural and remote households had been connected to high-speed Internet under projects supported by the Government of Canada. By the end of this year, over 435,000 households will be connected thanks to support from the federal government.

This investment represents a concrete step forward that will move Ontario almost 40% of the way in its ambitious plan to achieve 100% connectivity for all regions in the province by the end of 2025. This investment builds on Ontario's recently announced investment of up to $14.7 million for 13 new projects under the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program. This will provide up to 17,000 homes and businesses with access to reliable high-speed Internet and builds on a range of provincial initiatives under way that will connect another 70,000 homes and businesses.

Also part of Ontario's plan to achieve 100% connectivity is a recently announced innovative procurement process that is being used to help connect the vast majority of the remaining underserved and unserved communities. Procurement under this delivery model, led by Infrastructure Ontario, will begin later this summer. Together, these initiatives are part of Ontario's plan to help bring reliable high-speed Internet to more communities across Ontario.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the governments of Canada and Ontario have already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. This includes leveraging over $30 billion in federal, provincial and partner funding for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This investment supports over 265 local transit projects; 140 projects in rural and northern areas; over 70 green infrastructure projects; and over 270 community, culture and recreation projects. Also, as part of ICIP, Ontario launched the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream with combined federal and provincial funding of $1.05 billion. This includes up to $250 million in federal and provincial funding for municipalities to address critical local infrastructure needs to improve health and safety.

Quotes

"Broadband is critical infrastructure, and the pandemic has made this more apparent than ever. Reliable high–speed Internet allows us to learn, attend school and work remotely, and it allows small businesses to serve customers. But too many rural communities still do not have access to high-speed Internet. Broadband access is critical for our country's economic growth and recovery, and our government is committed to making sure no community is left behind. This investment, in partnership with Ontario and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, will connect over 11,200 households in Northwestern Ontario to high-speed Internet. Our government will continue to work with all partners to connect as many households as possible, as quickly as possible, to this essential service."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North

"The time has long past where fast reliable internet access could be considered a luxury. I am proud to be a part of a government that recognizes that reliable high speed internet is a right and not a privilege. From education to health care to economic opportunities, broadband internet will help bring communities in Northwestern Ontario into the digitized world. Folks in Northwestern Ontario have explored the natural world for generations and I am excited to see these same people conquer and prosper on the digital frontier."

– Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Rainy River

"Our government is taking another step forward in its bold plan to bring high-speed Internet to every community in the province by the end of 2025. Our latest investment to make high-speed Internet accessible to more homes and businesses will make a positive difference in the lives of countless families and individuals in Northwestern Ontario. By working together with our federal partners, we've achieved another important milestone in building a stronger, more connected, Ontario."

- The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke Centre

"Since day one, our government has made broadband connectivity in every region of our province a top priority. Broadband is critical to economic growth and prosperity and enables faster, more efficient delivery of a wide variety of services. With this investment, our government is taking another significant step towards our goal to reach total broadband coverage in Ontario by 2025."

- The Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River

Quick facts

Since 2015, Government of Canada investments have helped more than 175,000 rural and remote households across Canada gain access to high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to broadband Internet infrastructure, including $2.75 billion through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

These investments will help ensure that 98% of Canadians will have high-speed Internet access by 2026, and 100% will have access by 2030.

The Government of Ontario is helping to improve connectivity across the province. This is supported by a commitment of nearly $4 billion to ensure all Ontarians have access to high-speed Internet by the end of 2025.

The Ontario government has invested in initiatives to improve connectivity across Eastern and Southwestern Ontario. It has also invested in high-speed Internet projects in rural and Northern Ontario, such as through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Next Generation Network Program.

The Ontario government is also helping to speed up construction of broadband projects through the Supporting Broadband and Infrastructure Expansion Act, 2021, which received royal assent this spring.

