Government warned that ban on gambling advertising and sponsorship would be a 'disaster for every layer of sport'

Barry Hearn has warned that a blanket ban on gambling advertising and sponsorship would be “a disaster for every layer of sport” but has welcomed the prospect of new regulation.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport last week, there is a determination inside government to press ahead with reform that could stretch to banning advertising on football shirts by the end of the year.

Hearn, who runs professional snooker and darts, and whose Matchroom company promotes many of the world’s best boxers, saw sport go through a similarly seismic change when tobacco sponsorship was curtailed at the start of the century. With a call for evidence set to expire in March, sources close to Downing Street say there is a resolve to press ahead with reform but also an appreciation that the Covid-19 crisis has already had an enormous financial impact on the sector. Half of Premier League teams and 16 out of the 24 Championship sides had betting partners last season.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, director of Clean Up Gambling, told The Telegraph that the relationship between football and gambling “needs to be reset” and, as part of the promised fan-led review of football governance, suggested a levy on gambling operators that went back to governing bodies. This, said Zarb-Cousin, “could more than replace any funding shortfall resulting from a gambling advertising ban”.

Hearn, who also previously owned Leyton Orient, stressed the importance of making new legislation proportionate.

“Clearly, there's going to be some action but we don't know how far,” he said. “Are they going to extend beyond shirt sponsorship? Are they going to look at more controls over advertising, or special offers? Or are they going to ban it completely? I think the damage to sport would be enormous if they banned it completely. It would be a disaster for every layer of sport. But I do think that the idea of self governance is not going to work. There do need to be rules in place, and the government's got to come up with a wording.”

Asked if he was worried for darts and snooker, Hearn said: “I”m never worried, because I went through the tobacco situation. Perhaps you have to accept some financial loss, but it's more important to think what the money does.

“It's all very well looking at Premier League football, but there's lots of sports - and darts and snooker are two of them - when a considerable amount of that money goes down the chain towards grass-roots, which actually saves government money. We've always looked to broaden our sponsorship, but the demand has been huge from gambling companies for our events.

“I don't believe there's going to be a blanket ban. They're not going to stop people gambling, but they may well change the rules about how they promote that gambling service. The devil will always be in the detail. There's got to be an understanding of the problem, and that's got to be done by legislation, rather than self governance. But what's not sensible is any type of blanket ban, because the damage would be immeasurable.

“Thirty million people in this country are estimated to enjoy a bet. There are, I think, 300,000 people that have a problem with too much gambling. That's one per cent. You've got to be very careful.”