Government 'underestimated scale and pace of challenge' from Covid.mp4
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
Tiger Woods returned to professional golf for the first time since April, and results were encouraging if not perfect.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
Lest anyone still doubted his place atop tennis'Mount Rushmore, Novak Djokovic capped another dominant season with a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, solidifying his claim as the sport's GOAT.
Woods will host and play in the charity tournament that features an elite field.
In the first meeting of what could be a defining QB battle of the 2020s, Stroud vs. Burrow delivered.
David Tepper has fired another coach, this one in a different sport.
Not likely, but possible: Ole Miss could tilt the playoff if the Rebels can win in Athens.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
Does the Texans rookie have a chance of getting in the MVP conversation?
Week 13 brought with it some brutal injuries to some fantasy-relevant names. Check out a quartet of players who could be summoned off the waiver wire to help fill some of the gaps.
It's the last week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues. Andy Behrens reveals the top adds to help you make the postseason.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.