Government to publish list of schools affected by Raac concrete crisis, Education Secretary announces

(REUTERS)

A list of the 156 schools with confirmed cases of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) will be published "this week", Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said.

Making a statement in the Commons on Monday, Ms Keegan said: "We will publish a list of schools once mitigations are in place.

"It is right that parents are informed by schools if they are impacted and that schools have time to work with their DfE caseworker on those mitigations.

"I'm confirming today that we will publish the list of the 156 schools with confirmed cases of Raac this week, with details of initial mitigations in place.

"After this, we will provide updated information as new cases of Raac are confirmed and existing cases resolved."

It comes after Ms Keegan apologised for swearing on camera while she criticised others and claimed the Government had gone “over and above” in addressing the Raac concerns.

More follows.