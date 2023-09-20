Government Claim Meta’s New End-to-end Encryption Could Leave Thousands Of Criminals Undetected
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
"If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life."
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Sergio Garcia is the only former DP World Tour member to have not paid the £100,000 for competing in LIV Golf events.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ford has sat behind the likes of Chubb, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs throughout his college and pro career. Now he gets his shot as a lead back in the NFL.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.
Charlie Manuel, who won the 2008 World Series with the Phillies, is making great strides in his recovery.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.