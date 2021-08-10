The Government of Canada to Invests in Toronto's Harbourfront Centre

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Toronto–Danforth), announces significant funding to support Toronto's Harbourfront Centre

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Toronto–Danforth), will take part in a press conference on Wednesday to announce significant support for Toronto's Harbourfront Centre. She will appear on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists are asked to confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 9:00 a.m. on August 11, 2021.

EVENT: Press conference

DATE: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

LOCATION: Harbourfront Centre

235 Queens Quay West

Toronto, Ontario

