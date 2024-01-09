Gov. Whitmer, President Biden congratulate Michigan football on national championship

Michigan football's national championship has led to a new commemorative holiday in the state of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Jan. 9 as "Wolverine Day" for the state of Michigan to celebrate Michigan's 34-13 win over Washington to win the school's first national title since 1997.

Get ready to paint the state maize and blue 🏈 It's Wolverine Day, Michigan!



In a match-up of the nation's only undefeated teams, our very own Michigan Wolverines clinched the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship 🏆 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 9, 2024

Whitmer, a proud Michigan State graduate, put aside the in-state rivalry beef to celebrate the win. She also posted a video shortly following the game of highlights from throughout Michigan's perfect 15-0 season that was spliced with the song "Sweet Victory" from the famous halftime performance episode of "Spongebob".

Whitmer has often showed her love of sports since taking over the state's top office since being elected in 2018. She has made friendly bets with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, a Michigan alumnus, before the Battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy in the past, and made a friendly wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over local ice cream ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game this season.

She was not the only politician that effusively praised Michigan for reaching the summit of the college football world. President Joe Biden also shared a congratulations online the day after the game, saying "you've made every American who dons the Maize and Blue proud."

Congratulations to the University of Michigan Wolverines on becoming 2024 College Football Champions!



Today, you are true victors – bringing your team's first championship win since 1997 home to Ann Arbor.



You've made every American who dons the Maize and Blue proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 9, 2024

