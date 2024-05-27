What Gov. Spencer Cox, the Pac-12 Conference and others said about Bill Walton’s death

Bill Walton during a game between Arizona and UCLA Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri

Basketball legend Bill Walton died Monday after a long battle with cancer, the NBA announced on behalf of his family.

Walton, who was 71, will be remembered for his college play at UCLA, his Hall of Fame NBA career and the big personality he brought to his broadcasting assignments.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver tried to capture Walton’s unique kind of magic in a statement included in the league’s press release announcing his death.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” he said. “What I will remember most about him was his zest for life.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was among those sharing memories of Walton on social media Monday. He described an interview that went off the rails during a 2018 event.

“It was as hilarious and insane and exasperating as you can imagine. ... He was a 1 of 1 and we will miss him,” Cox wrote.

The University of Utah also shared a statement about the “always entertaining and optimistic” Walton.

“What set Bill apart was his desire to not only learn about the basketball teams he was covering but also about the campuses he visited, and then telling those stories during his broadcast,” school leaders said.

Saddened to learn of the passing of the always entertaining & optimistic Bill Walton.



Several posts noted Walton’s deep connection to the Pac-12 conference.

“Bill Walton will never live in a world without the Pac-12. A fitting tribute for the No. 1 supporter of the Conference of Champions,” tweeted Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

The Pac-12 Conference released its own statement about Walton, thanking him “for our life.”

“We are heartbroken and devastated to learn of Bill’s untimely passing. We offer our sincere condolences and thoughts of love to Bill’s family and the entire Pac-12, UCLA Bruins and basketball communities,” it said.

The statement continued, “Bill’s list of accomplishments on the court, as massive as they are, are only outweighed by the quality of his character and beauty of his one-of-a-kind loving spirit.”

Here are some of the other notable tweets about Walton shared on X on Monday.

There will never be another quite like Bill Walton.



Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of my buddy, Bill Walton.



His game was ahead of its time, truly one of the greatest big men who ever played. Yet, nothing compared to his passion and love of life, itself.



UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984).



