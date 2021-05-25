Gov. Mifflin's Connor Maryniak is voted Berks Player of the Year in baseball

May 25—Senior Connor Maryniak, who led Gov. Mifflin to the Berks Baseball League title with his arm and his bat, has been selected the county Player of the Year in a vote of the league coaches.

Chris Hole was voted the Coach of the Year after he guided the Mustangs to the league championship for the third time in his nine seasons.

Before Gov. Mifflin's District 3 Class 6A opener Monday, Maryniak was batting .386 with seven doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 20 runs.

On the mound, he was 11-0 with a 1.10 ERA, 114 strikeouts and nine walks in 70 innings. He was the winning pitcher in the Mustangs' 5-4 victory over Wilson in the Berks championship game.

Maryniak, a pitcher and shortstop, was joined on the All-Berks team by Mifflin sophomore Tyler Minick.

Wilson placed three players on the all-county team: seniors Danny Estrada and Luke Holman and junior Rueben Livingston. Holman, the Player of the Year in 2019, is a two-time selection.

Twin Valley was the only other team with more than one selection, placing seniors Danny Eden and Matt Passerini on the team.

Also voted to the All-Berks team were Oley Valley senior Garet Blankenbiller, Wyomissing senior Jimmy Nunez, Brandywine Heights senior Chase Renner and Hamburg senior Hunter Shuey.